Photographer Paul Scambler went along to the launch of the Madwives 2024 Calendar at Du Canes brewery in Launceston.
Produced by midwives from the Launceston General Hospital, the 2024 calendar features a range of creative and cheeky shots.
All money raised from the sale of "A Labour of Love" will go directly to Cancer Council Tasmania Relay for Life.
It's the third instalment of the cheeky calendar.
Calendar coordinators, and midwives, Clair Dunham and Taylor Warde said it was a fun way to encourage women to be comfortable in their own skin and celebrate body positivity.
The Madwives Calendar is available for $20 from Rhubarb for Gifts, in Launceston.
