Northern Rangers men's reserves were Launceston's major winners in the Northern Championship post-season play-off finals.
The NTCA Ground outfit emerged victorious after a thrilling NC1 final against Launceston United.
Player-coach Wayne Wager gave Rangers a half-time lead. Second-half goals from Oliver Roberts-Swain and Mason Asemota gave United the lead but it lasted just three minutes before Luke Davidson made the final score 2-2.
The contest went to a penalty shoot-out which Rangers won 4-1 to add the play-off cup to their championship.
Launceston had teams in all three finals held at Burnie's Montello Park but the North-West champions of both senior competitions doubled up to win the play-offs.
Goals from Skye Johnson and Melanie Quirk gave runaway champions Burnie United a 2-0 win over fourth-placegetters Riverside Olympic in the women's decider.
And in the men's, Somerset Sharks won 2-1 against a Northern Rangers side being coached by Peter Savill for the last time.
Meanwhile Riverside's goalkeeper Daniel Nash won Football Tasmania's NPL Tasmania save of the season award for a spectacular effort against Glenorchy Knights.
