Brisbane Lions completed a superb weekend by adding a thrilling AFLW win over North Melbourne in Launceston to the men's progression into the grand final.
The difference in attendances between UTAS Stadium on Sunday and the MCG next Saturday may be close to six figures, but that did not dampen the celebrations as the Lions came from 18 points down to win by a couple of late behinds - 5.5 (35) to 5.3 (33).
With just seven points to show for their first-half efforts, the Lions dominated after the main break, kicking three goals to one in the third term and a memorable only goal of the last.
Shannon Campbell claimed it on her 27th birthday, levelling the scores with the outside of her right boot before Orla O'Dwyer and Ellie Hampson added the points that inflicted the Kangaroos' first loss this season and first ever in Tasmania.
The final siren sounded with Emma Kearney lining up a free-kick from outside 50 that would have earned victory and a return to the top of the ladder, but she was hardly given a vote of confidence by the premature playing of the Lions' song and only when her kick landed 20 metres short could the celebrations begin in earnest.
Campbell - last season's grand final best-on-ground medallist - said the team took confidence and energy from the men's preliminary final defeat of Carlton the night before, but coach Craig Starcevich suggested it might have contributed to their lacklustre start.
"Last night was brilliant and I was a bit worried coming here because that might explain our first half to be truthful," he said. "We were just a little bit flat and worn out from the events of (Saturday) with the boys getting through.
"It's going to be a wonderful week, no doubt about that, and I'm just glad that we were able to uphold our end of the bargain and keep the supporters high for the weekend."
Starcevich confessed to having a nerve-wracking afternoon which took a dramatic upturn after half-time and ended in his side maintaining an unbeaten record against the Roos.
"We weren't happy with what was going on. We were getting smashed around the stoppage - they've got some great players in that part of the ground. We had to flick around the personnel a bit but it was more about attitude in there and it was good that we got some response.
"Our team's got a bit of a reputation for hanging in games and the way they were able to persevere and just keep coming was just so good and will fill them with confidence. The belief that you get out of games like that is invaluable."
A strong presence from East Launceston Junior Football Club was on hand to cheer on clubmate Mia King but it was her namesake Emma who dominated early, kicking two first-half goals.
Jasmine Garner and Kate Shierlaw were also on target for the Roos as Charlotte Mullins made the only sizable contribution for the visitors.
However, everything changed within four minutes of the restart as captain Breanna Koenen kicked just the second goal of her career and Taylor Smith - the only change from the side which beat Sydney by 55 points - converted a set shot from 40m. Lily Postlethwaite added the Lions' third of the term.
Isabella Eddey kicked the hosts' only second-half goal and coach Darren Crocker said it was a frustrating finish for a side which had previously conceded just 6.8 all season.
"We thought that we'd put ourselves in a pretty strong position at half-time against a really strong, formidable opponent but we knew that they'd respond and when they did we probably got a few things wrong," he said.
"Our work-rate dropped off. We were beaten quite comfortably at post-clearance ground ball which we normally pride ourselves on. That was an area that really let us down in the second half.
"Another thing that was quite frustrating for us for the whole game was our inability to lock the ball in our front half. We transitioned the ball forward but weren't able to lock it there to give ourselves opportunities."
Ash Riddell (31) and Jasmine Garner (30) led the possession stats for a Roos side missing key forward Dakota Davidson through a one-match suspension while Ally Anderson (28) topped the Lions' disposals.
Despite perfect conditions, a balmy afternoon and a pristine surface that looked like it was hosting the first game of the season, not the last, holding the game on the same weekend as state and regional grand finals plus AFL prelims did few favours for a crowd which looked to be below the 540 that watched the Roos' last match at the venue.
