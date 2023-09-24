The Examinersport
Home/Sport/AFL

North Melbourne host Brisbane in AFLW at UTAS Stadium

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 24 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brisbane Lions completed a superb weekend by adding a thrilling AFLW win over North Melbourne in Launceston to the men's progression into the grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Snapshot for round four of the AFLW season
The Suns face an AFLW blockbuster with unbeaten Adelaide after putting the squeeze on the Bullogs. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
Joanna Guelas, Shayne Hope and Oliver Caffrey
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.