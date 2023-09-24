Tasmania Police had a busy start to the weekend, seizing two cars belonging to a mother and daughter and arresting a man driving at nearly seven times the legal limit.
Police said highway patrol officers saw the women, a 17-year-old P1 driver in a white Nissan Skyline and a 49-year-old in a grey Ford Kuga SUV driving north on the Midlands Highway about 9.45am on September 23.
Both cars were clocked at 158kmh according to police, who said the 17-year-old Skyline driver also had three passengers between the ages of 16-years-old and 17-years-old in the car.
This is outside the rules for a P1 driver.
Police pulled the women over at Conara and fined them $1121.25, gave them six demerit points, and confiscated their cars for 28 days.
Both women will have their licence suspended for at least four months, with the 17-year-old liable for a longer period of suspension as a P1 driver, police said.
Sergeant Benjamin Kromkamp said the combination of high speed and driver inexperience on the part of the P1 driver could have resulted in a fatal accident.
Sergeant Kromkamp said the pair were not the only ones seen driving dangerously by officers on the highway.
He said police issued 14 infringement notices to drivers for speeding, and failing to slow as they approached a parked police car with its emergency lights on.
"Tasmania Police and the community know that speeding is a major contributor towards fatal and serious crashes on our roads," Sergeant Kromkamp said.
READ MORE:'I am a loyal deputy', Treasurer says
"To keep all road users safe, Tasmania Police will continue to hold unsafe drivers to account including the seizure of vehicles and disqualification of licences.
"Remember, police can be anywhere, anytime, so slow down and get to your destination safely".
Launceston-based police officers also disqualified a man from driving for 12 months after a September 23 drink-driving incident.
Police were called to a two car crash on Frederick Street about 12.15pm, which did not cause any injuries.
A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and police say breath analysis returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.349, nearly seven times the legal limit of 0.05.
Police charged the man with driving under the influence of alcohol and gave him an on-the-spot driving disqualification.
He is expected to appear in Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.