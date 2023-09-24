For Kingborough, the journey from the bottom of the Tasmanian State League to a premiership trophy has been reminiscent of the famous Drake song.
Since entering the competition in 2014, success had been a rarity for the Tigers who had to wait until 2021 for their first finals appearance.
During coach Trent Baumeler's reign, the club made small but steady improvements year in, year out with the club slowly inching up the ladder from sixth in 2018 to minor premiers this season.
Even finals required multiple years of development with an elimination final loss against Clarence their first taste, before losing last year's decider against Launceston.
From Darrel Baldock Medallist Kieran Lovell's perspective, that made Saturday's grand final win against North Launceston even sweeter.
"From where we've come from, to achieve what we've set out to do for a number of years now is super special with this bunch of blokes," he said.
"To have started down where we were, I reckon we would have finished last on the ladder probably four or five years in a row.
"Then to lose a [grand final] last year was really good learning for us and definitely lit a fire in the belly and then to come back and win it like this, it's a bit of a fairy tale."
Lovell left the state's capital at the end of 2015 to pursue an AFL career with Hawthorn before coming back in 2019. He had another crack at mainland football with SANFL club West Adelaide in 2021 before returning to the Tigers again last year.
He said the development of the club since he first left had been staggering.
"It's changed a massive amount. I came back in the 2019 season and I think we'd started to make some inroads by then, but I played in the very first game for us back in 2014 and the difference between then and now is incredible," he said.
"We're a completely different outfit, a completely different club. The professionalism is way ahead and yeah, the proof is in the pudding now."
One part of the Tigers' revolution has come from the North, with Longford product Jake Williams a constant in Kingborough's line-up all season after moving from SFL side Claremont.
While not always in the black and yellow, Williams said his journey to receiving a premiership medal was similarly challenging.
"To start off with it was tough (moving to Hobart), I started at Claremont footy club and we battled in a few ways there," he said.
"Trent talked to me at the start of the year and he's given me this great opportunity to play for such a great club and we're getting all the rewards for it now."
Despite having played only a season at Kingborough, Williams said he feels intrinsically connected with everyone at the club.
"Our connection as a group, with a lot of different players coming into the group this year, we've gelled so quickly," he said.
"The blokes that were already at the club, they just merged us all in and we became like family so quickly and I think it showed today."
With one more season to be played before the State League disbands, Williams said he hadn't thought twice about finishing it off with the Tigers.
"You couldn't leave this club. It'll be like family now and this will hold us together for the rest of our lives," he said.
