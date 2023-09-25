The problem with toilets is they're just not glamorous enough.
They don't get page views.
They're not vote winners.
They just don't get bums on seats.
Well, actually, that's exactly what they do, but stick with me here.
Last week, Launceston's Churchill Park complex staged Tasmania's largest soccer tournament.
A total of 123 teams played 250 games across three days in a magnificent advertisement for junior sport participation.
The largest sporting complex of its kind in Tasmania had never looked so good as 15 grounds were kept in constant use, the newly-configured car park in semi-permanent gridlock and nearly 2000 youngsters released their inner Sam Kerr.
Water bottles were drained and orange slices sucked with countless coffees and hotdogs consumed.
All of which creates a huge demand for the one amenity the venue lacks.
"For us to continue at this size we really need further investment in amenities," explained Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association president Lynette Venn.
"Even on a regular weekend we struggle for enough toilet facilities."
In true Kenny style, the association successfully tackled the inconvenience with additional portaloos, but the necessity to do so left something of a stink.
A month after Kerr and co. caught the nation's imagination as Australia hosted the Women's World Cup, a new generation of players are strapping on boots.
Significantly, most of them are girls.
"Off the back of the World Cup we are seeing much interest for next season, particularly among females, and we are hopeful that numbers will continue to grow," added Venn, whose daughter Jaz is among those to have graduated from the NTJSA to statewide competition.
Thirty-two of the teams competing in the Launceston Tournament at Churchill Park were female.
And without stating the obvious, human anatomy dictates that while boys traditionally need little more than a well-placed bush for some relief, rather more infrastructure is required for the female of the species.
Part of the problem is that toilets are practical rather than photogenic - something that Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Service is all too familiar with.
Politicians are rarely reluctant to be photographed enjoying both the view and the attention whenever a new Wineglass Bay or Cradle Mountain lookout platform is opened but are somewhat more reticent about being snapped christening new toilets.
And yet this is often when there is little wrong with the existing lookout but heaps of freshly-discarded used toilet paper visible in the vicinity.
Churchill Park has hosted thousands of young soccer players including most of those now gracing regional and statewide competitions and at least one Socceroo.
It is a legacy the venue and the city should be proud of.
However, as the state contemplates squandering $715 million on a superfluous third AFL stadium, it should maybe take more time thinking about those keen to spend a penny.
