Tasmania's under-12 and under-16 state basketball championships were staged in Launceston over the weekend.
RESULTS - Under-12 boys champs: KHBA Kings d Launceston Lightning Red 95-85; shield: Devonport Blue d Launceston Lightning Black 77-50; girls champs: Devonport d Southern Wolves 76-70; shield: Launceston Lightning White d Penguin Blues 63-62
Under-16 boys champs: Launceston Lightning White d Dominoes 66-54; shield: Launceston Lightning Black d Glenorchy 51-42; girls champs: Ulverstone Hoppers d Launceston Lightning 74-29; shield: N/A
