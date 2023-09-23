Tasmania's best junior basketballers converged on Launceston over the weekend with the under-12 and under-16 state championships staged in the city.
The pinnacle competitions for junior basketballers within the state see the top four teams for the Northern and Southern competitions in action against each other to wrap up the junior representative season.
Launceston will also host the under-14 and under-18 state championships on October 21 and 22 with the under-10 state tournament being held on the same dates in the North-West and South.
