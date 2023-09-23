Having coached Kingborough since 2018, Trent Baumeler has seen some ups and downs.
Saturday's TSL premiership victory was comfortably in the ups category, made so much sweeter by the Tigers' earlier struggles.
Joining the statewide competition in 2014, they finished 10th, ninth, ninth and seventh before Baumeler took the reins for sixth, fifth and fifth until they made finals in 2021.
"They were hard times," he said.
"During the week I spent a bit of time looking back on old newspaper articles where we were called the toothless Tigers," he said.
"We knew what we had though, we knew we had a bunch of boys that had to grow into something together and we had our patience with that.
"The dark times, they drive you, no-one wants to go and get whacked by 100 points but what this group has done over the last three or four years - 2021 was the year where we made that big jump into what we did.
"These guys now, they're in a position where they know how to win games of footy and they're a good group."
On the flipside, coach Brad Cox-Goodyer was still incredibly proud of his side, having reached the grand final after missing out on the top four last season.
The Bombers had minimal changes to their list this season, adding Connor Young as their sole recruit.
"We came down here, obviously as the underdogs in the grand final, and they threw everything at it and were far from disgraced so I'm super proud of them," Cox-Goodyer said. "I suppose everyone at the start of the year didn't have us playing in the grand final externally.
"I'd rather be in the fight than out of it, it's disappointing to lose but I'd rather be here than not."
GRAND FINAL PREVIEWS
Looking back at the match-up, Cox-Goodyer was not dismayed by his side's showing and praised Kingborough for their performance on the big stage.
"I think we definitely had our moments, I think Kingborough were able to execute their moments better than we were," he said.
"They kicked goals in quick succession, we gave away a couple of free-kicks in that second quarter, which probably gave them that opportunity to kick goals and they kicked a couple of quick ones at the start of the third.
"Probably for the vast majority of the game, I think it was very even and we just weren't able to capitalise on momentum.
"I think after about 10 minutes into the third quarter, we really controlled the game and that last quarter, we ran all over him ... it was just a bridge too far at the end of the day, but they just capitalised on their chances and all credit to them."
Kingborough 8.8 (56) d North Launceston 5.11 (41)
Kingborough: Lovell 3, Baker 1, Carter 1, L.Clifford 1, Cole 1, Tomkinson 1
North Launceston: Cox-Goodyer 3, Griffiths 1, Sulzberger 1
Kingborough: Lovell, L.Clifford, Baker, Bastick, Gadomski, Mcculloch
North Launceston: Cox-Goodyer, Van Dam, Griffiths, Avent, Bennett, Lee
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.