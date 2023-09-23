When Kingborough star Kieran Lovell left the ground five minutes into the Tasmanian State League qualifying final against North Launceston, many feared the worst.
But just two weeks later, with two medals around his neck, the hamstring injury seemed nothing more than a distant memory.
Lovell was named Darrel Baldock Medallist in the Tigers' 8.8 (56) to 5.11 (41) grand final win against the Bombers having kicked three goals in what was a damaging forward role.
Not only that, his majors were infused with the sort of genius rarely found on a football field in which he was able to create an opportunity where there seemingly was none.
His first came at a priceless moment for the Tigers who were two goals behind early in the second term.
His two majors in the third quarter were equally important. His second extended Kingborough's lead to 27 points and when Brad Cox-Goodyer looked to inspire a comeback, his third kept the Bombers at bay.
The Tigers did not score another goal from then.
As North pushed, the three-goal buffer always felt too tough a barrier to overcome, and that was largely thanks to Lovell.
"It was touch-and-go whether I was going to get up and play," Lovell said.
"I managed to get the work done and get in to be able to play but a bit more of that forward role, so I was happy to be able to impact in a bit of a different way today."
With coach Trent Baumeler looking to go one better than their grand final loss last year, Lovell outlined the message he received.
"It was literally just give me what you can," Lovell said.
"He was pretty much happy with whatever sort of game I was going to give him.
"He was happy to back me in and back that I'd be able to produce some sort of quality for him.
"I was really happy to be able to pay that back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.