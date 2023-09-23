Kingborough lead the Tasmanian State League grand final at half-time, taking a 5.6 (36) to 3.3 (21) advantage into the main break at North Hobart.
The Tigers struck first through Eddie Cole as a high free-kick put him 20 metres out directly in front before the Bombers took charge of the first quarter.
A handpass by coach Brad Cox-Goodyer found the running Blade Sulzberger, who his leader picked earlier this week to shine on the big stage.
He found the goals and teammate Harvey Griffiths followed suit, creating 45 metres between him and the target as he ran into the goal-square.
An Oscar Mansell run-down tackle created the Bombers' next chance, wrapping up Ben Donnelly before having to come off through the blood rule - with Cox-Goodyer the closest man.
The Peter Hudson Medallist found the big sticks and silenced the crowd, giving the Bombers a 3.2 (20) to 1.2 (8) lead.
GRAND FINAL PREVIEWS
However, the Tigers came out roaring in the second quarter - kicking four goals to the Bombers' none.
Kieran Lovell weaved into space before showing his class with a snap in the pocket before free-kicks to Nic Baker and Tyler Carter put Kingborough in front for the first time since early in the first.
Jack Tomkinson extended the lead, outworking Lockie Mitchell in their one-on-one battle in the goal-square to give the Tigers momentum heading into the main break.
