At 29 weeks pregnant, Tegan Hawes knew she would be having her twins far earlier than she expected.
The news brought mixed emotions.
After her water broke she was flown to Hobart, where she took a two-week stay before her boys arrived.
"They're almost four years old now, but they definitely came into the world a little bit too quickly," Mrs Hawes said.
"We had quite the hospital journey and I know the experience and how scary that is for other mums and parents."
Her experience inspired her to take part in the Walk for Prems event in Hobart next weekend, which raises vital funds for the Life's Little Treasures foundation.
The foundation is one of Australia's leading charities dedicated to providing practical support, information and assistance to families of babies born prematurely or sick.
Mrs Hawes said having premature twins was "a huge experience and a real rude awakening to becoming parents".
"Being in the hospital meant that they weren't our kids to start with - the hospital is raising your kids as newborns," Mrs Hawes said.
"You have to ask permission to hold them ... most people who go through that prematurity situation have a traumatic birth, so you have to navigate that as well."
She said she didn't hold one of her twins, Leo, until he was three days old.
"It was 24 hours before I held Jude so there's that situation as well, where you don't get to hold your own baby and you aren't able to stay with them."
"You give birth to your kids and then you just leave them, it's really hard."
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 13.4 million babies were born preterm in 2020 (before 37 completed weeks of gestation).
The WHO says preterm birth complications are also the leading cause of death among children under five years of age, and led to approximately 900,000 deaths in 2019.
Mrs Hawes said it was important for families going through a premature pregnancy to rely on support networks.
"If people offered to help you, they're offering because they want to ... it's a whole new experience and you just have to survive," Mrs Hawes said.
"Suddenly you have these huge kids and you think, how were they ever one kilo?"
She said she didn't see the experience as a negative in their journey.
"I just see it as part of our journey now whereas at the time, it was really hard to see that," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.