Bushfires continue to burn at Coles Bay, however the Tasmania Fire Service expects uncontrolled blazes to be reined in soon.
As of September 23 there were still uncontrolled pockets of fire on the northern edge of the affected area, and incident controller Scott Vinen said the TFS were conducting backburns across 1800 hectares of land.
Mr Vinen said firefighters would "like to get the large amounts the fire completed" on Saturday, however there was a chance the controlled burns could continue into Sunday.
He said firefighters were doing their best to limit the impact on the community, and there were no plans to close Coles Bay Road.
"There'll be a lot of smoke in the area, we're trying to do our best to make sure it's not too much smoke," Mr Vinen said.
"We've got plans in place for Coles Bay Road, for a little bit of traffic control, but we're hoping all the roads will stay open and people just need to drive to the conditions."
Mr Vinen said the remoteness of the Freycinet Peninsula made it difficult to get crews and equipment to the scene rapidly, and the controlled burn would help create a buffer zone that would protect nearby towns for "five to 10 years".
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however Mr Vinen said investigators were closing in on where it had ignited.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.