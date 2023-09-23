North Hobart have defeated minor premiers North Launceston to win the TSL Development League grand final 7.6 (48) to 5.8 (38).
Played at North Hobart Oval, the Demons overcame multiple comeback attempts from the Bombers to finish 10-point winners.
Key defender Hugh Williams was named best on ground following a rock solid performance which included a multitude of intercept marks.
Bombers coach Hadyn Goss reflected on his side's defeat.
"We couldn't really get it on our terms," he said.
"And when we did we just couldn't capitalise on our chances. The ball spent a lot of time in our forward-50 and they were able to stop it.
"To their credit they defended really well, got numbers around it and made it really hard for us to score which was ultimately the difference in the game."
The defeat was only their third of North Launceston's season, but Goss said despite the disappointing day the season was ultimately a big positive.
"The growth in the group has been fantastic," he said.
"It's not all doom and gloom, we have obviously lost today, but I think our club philosophy is all about that improvement and development and constantly getting better and so the club is in a really good position with that."
After a contested start to the match, North Hobart were the first to hit the board as Max Cowburn bent one inside the right goal-post from a quick snap.
Some brilliant stoppage work from Josh Cleaver gave Matthew Yates the opportunity for the Demons' second which - following a strong mark - he duly took from inside the goal-square.
The hosts' flying start continued as Yates fired home his second from 30 metres to reward the domination being enjoyed by the Demons' midfielders.
North Launceston were growing into the contest, led by Eade Medallist Josh Rickard who was racking up the clearances, but were wasteful when presented with goal-scoring opportunities.
By quarter-time, the Bombers were dominating the territory battle but had no goal to show for it and were trailing by 17 points.
Goss said the Bombers' goal-less first term hurt them in the long run.
"We were always chasing tail from there and over the last three quarters we won the game, so obviously the poor start cost us in the end," he said.
North Launceston continued their bright patch to begin the second term, culminating in their first goal of the contest.
Rickard displayed yet another piece of agility to evade would-be tacklers, before setting up fellow inclusion Harry Summers who converted a quick snap.
Against the run of play the Demons nailed their fourth off the boot of Jack Miller, who kicked truly on the run from 25 metres.
Dom Hay broke a 15-minute stalemate between the sides when his beautiful running kick from 55 metres floated over the goal umpire's hat as the Bombers closed to an 11-point deficit.
Miller ensured the Southern outfit's strong start to the second half would be rewarded with an accurate set-shot from a 45-degree angle.
But North Launceston answered immediately through Will Gibson who took a strong mark at the edge of the 50 directly from the centre clearance.
His kick flirted with the left goal-post before drifting late to hand the visitors their third major of the day.
The Bombers kept pushing from there, but as they had down most of the day, the Demons' defence - led by Williams - held strong with multiple intercept marks.
Their brick wall along half-back began to wear on the Bombers and not long after Yates slotted home his third.
Similarly to earlier in the quarter, it took a North Hobart goal for the Bombers to grab one of their own as Ryan Berne positioned himself well for a mark around the top of the goal-square before finishing the job.
The goal proved crucial for the visitors with the siren sounding shortly after to mark the end of the third term.
The margin moved to within 10 points for the first time since the opening quarter as Gibson expertly bent one around the corner on his non-preferred left for his second major of the day.
Dominic Pitt missed a golden chance to put the minor premiers in front moments later with a set-shot that went just the wrong side of the left goal-post.
With time fast running out for the Bombers, Tasmania Devil Max Roney rolled the dice with a kick-in down the middle.
But he didn't strike it cleanly and Fin Poke intercepted the ball before banging it home from 45 metres.
North Launceston continued to move the ball quickly forward and Jacob Kerr looked likely to send it deep forward, but Jonty Barwick got there just in time to lay a strong tackle as North Hobart edged closer to victory.
Just prior to the siren, a massive brawl broke out on the broadcast wing with a couple of heavy blows landed.
North Launceston's Jasper French hit North Hobart's Lachlan Payne before Williams retaliated with a hit on French.
Both French and Payne were sent to the ground and required treatment from the medics.
