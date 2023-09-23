The Examinersport
North Hobart defeat North Launceston in 2023 TSL D-League grand final

By Ben Hann
Updated September 23 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:03pm
North Hobart have defeated minor premiers North Launceston to win the TSL Development League grand final 7.6 (48) to 5.8 (38).

