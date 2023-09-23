The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Deloraine House receives federal funding boost for new project

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 24 2023 - 9:57am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Minister for Families and Social Services Amanda Wishworth with local Member for Lyons Brian Mitchell and members of Deloraine House. Picture supplied
Federal Minister for Families and Social Services Amanda Wishworth with local Member for Lyons Brian Mitchell and members of Deloraine House. Picture supplied

A project to repurpose the former Meander Primary School is a step closer to being realised thanks to a $50,000 funding boost from the federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.