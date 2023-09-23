A project to repurpose the former Meander Primary School is a step closer to being realised thanks to a $50,000 funding boost from the federal government.
The funds will go to Deloraine House to help support the establishment of a new Community House in the former Meander school.
Dwindling numbers and a lack of resources forced the school to close in 2014, where it remained idle for the next two years until faith-based organisation, Teen Challenge, put forward a proposal to convert the facility into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.
The facility received planning approval in 2016, however, by 2020, the proposal was abandoned after community opposition.
Deloraine House signed a five-year lease with the council in 2022, enabling the site to be transformed into Meander House and deliver services and support to vulnerable people.
Federal Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said it was great to see firsthand the work that Deloraine House does in the community.
"As a connection point to support people to get involved in their local community, and the heart and soul that the volunteers put into what they are doing; you just can't buy that level of dedication," Ms Rishworth said.
"We know that initiatives providing support and services to the community, such as those delivered by Deloraine House, have a positive impact in reducing levels of social isolation and increasing a sense of belonging in communities."
She said Labor Lyons MP Brian Mitchell played a key role in advocating for Deloraine House to receive funding.
"I'm pleased they were successful in their grant application and can hire extra people, I'm sure I will be hearing more from Brian about Deloraine House's achievements thanks to this investment," Ms Rishworth said.
