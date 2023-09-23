Vocational education and training provider TasTAFE and financial service Brighte have launched a new scholarship to support emerging women leaders in the renewable energy sector.
The 2024 Brighte Women in Energy Scholarship offers three scholarships to female apprentices as part of Brighte's role as finance and administration partner of the state government's Energy Saver Loan Scheme.
The scholarship is available to part-time or full-time students enrolled in or intending to enrol in Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician at TasTAFE starting in semester 1, 2024.
The length of the scholarship is four semesters or upon completion of the qualification.
Brighte founder and chief executive Katherine McConnell said the scholarship would be awarded to women who demonstrate a commitment to study and to renewable energy.
"At Brighte, we believe strongly in investing in local communities, supporting local industry, and growing female leaders of the future," Ms McConnell said.
"The 2024 Brighte Women in Energy Scholarship is an exciting opportunity for Tasmanian women who are looking to develop their careers.
"We see assisting the growth of the sector in Tasmania as an important part of our administration of the Energy Saver Loan Scheme and our commitment to Tasmania."
TasTAFE chief executive Grant Dreher said the scholarship is open to women enrolled in or intending to enrol in Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician at TasTAFE in semester 1, 2024.
"There has never been a better time for women to enter the electrotechnology industry; the focus on renewable energy in this scholarship program is very appropriate," Mr Dreher said.
"The scholarship will be awarded to a female student who demonstrates a commitment to study and is interested in the renewable energy industry."
To apply for the 2024 Brighte Women in Energy Scholarship, visit www.tastafe.tas.edu.au/scholarships.
Applications for the scholarship close Friday, December 8, 2023.
