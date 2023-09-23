A Launceston Statewide Mental Health Services nurse took home a Maggie Award this week, which recognises staff who provide exceptional care to consumers and outstanding contributions to the service.
Winner of the Maggie Qualities category Joanne Beswick said it felt "overwhelming and wonderful" to receive the award.
"To be nominated by your colleagues is a pretty special event so for all of us, just to have the nomination was wonderful," Ms Beswick said.
"I work with so many colleagues who are very, very good at what they do and have all those qualities of the Maggie awards."
Ms Beswick has been a clinical nurse consultant for four years, but has worked in mental health since 1995.
"My role is a supporting role for clinicians in the background, so a lot of what I do is really behind the scenes," Ms Beswick said.
She said she enjoyed the team dynamics of her job, and how it felt to be part of a "professional family."
"It's interesting with a lot of jobs that if you enjoy it, it's because of the team that you work with ... I feel like I'm part of a team but it's like a family; mental health is very special in that way," she said.
"We work together and support each other; that's what I like in this role is that I can support my colleagues."
Ms Beswick worked with Margaret Bowen in 2006, who worked for 40 years in Tasmanian mental health facilities, and for whom the Maggie Award is partly named after along side Margaret Tobin.
She said it was inspiring to watch Ms Bowen work quietly in the background, knowing how much she contributed to the community.
"I think that is what's so lovely about this award is that I work in the background, and it's not necessarily visible, but we're part of that important team and all have a role to play," Ms Beswick said.
"Margaret is a beautiful person and for me to receive the actual Maggie Award and have that connection is very special."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.