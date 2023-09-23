The Examiner
Our People

Joanne Beswick wins statewide health award for exceptional care and service

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 23 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
A Launceston Statewide Mental Health Services nurse took home a Maggie Award this week, which recognises staff who provide exceptional care to consumers and outstanding contributions to the service.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

