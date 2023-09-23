Launceston City fell just short of claiming some NPL Tasmania post-season finals silverware.
Having finished the under-21 competition in third place, City won through to the play-off final but lost 2-1 to South Hobart at Valley Road.
Sam Lancaster and a Harrison Oates penalty put the runaway champions in control before Tito Brown's 82nd-minute reply proved a consolation effort for Alex Gaitani's men.
Devonport beat Clarence in the Women's Super League decider, a Georgia King free-kick and Lucy Foote injury-time sealer proving the difference.
Having already won the Summer Cup, Lakoseljac Cup and league, Devonport missed out on their first silverware of the season as South Hobart won 2-0. Eduardo Castaneda scored direct from a corner in the 13th minute.and Brad Lakoseljac added a second in the 50th.
Eight Launceston-based players are in the Tasmanian under-16 girls' team heading to national championships.
Launceston United's Ava and Neve Farquhar, Olivia Smith and Lucy Smith are joined by Riverside's Imogen Donoghue, Amelia Wing and Skyla Higgins plus Hollie Jones of Launceston City.
Northern Rangers' Ellie Beaston will also be refereeing at the tournament.
A total of 48 teams from Football Australia's nine state and territory member federations will meet in Sydney and Wollongong in October with national team selectors watching closely.
Moana Chamberlin added her club golden boot to the equivalent league accolade as Northern Rangers held their end-of-season awards.
Chamberlin also won the women's best and fairest as Pat Lanau-Atkinson achieved the same double in the men's team.
Ben Cogger was named Ranger of the Year with Josie Curtis awarded players' player, Wayne Wager newcomer of the year and Keanu Glynn rising star.
The Jess Loft Award went to Imogen Gerke as Mitch Billing and Gavin Stone were made life members while the function MC was former player and NPL Tasmania champion Nick Lanau-Atkinson.
