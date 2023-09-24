The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Olegas Truchanas' work will be displayed at QVMAG in 2024

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The life and legacy of one of Tasmania's most ardent conservationists and prolific nature photographers will be commemorated next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.