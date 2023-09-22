The Examinersport
Home/Sport/cycling

Tasmanian medal success at junior road national championships

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 23 2023 - 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanians struck gold and bronze at the junior road national championships in Shepparton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cycling
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.