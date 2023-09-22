Tasmanians struck gold and bronze at the junior road national championships in Shepparton.
In the individual time trial, Caleb McKenzie secured the coveted national jersey in the under-15 boys' category, while Jonas Shelverton came third in the under-17s.
Monty Manion also delivered an impressive performance, finishing fourth in the under-15 boys while his brother Vinnie achieved fifth place in the under-17 boys.
Matt Challis and Tim O'Shannessey led the Tasmanian junior team.
The championships were held in conjunction with the national masters titles, with age categories spanning from 30-34 years up to 75 years and above.
Tasmanian riders Sascha Kim and Dan Booker have been making a mark on the global stage.
Kim achieved an impressive third place on the overall podium in his debut year in the under-21 men's UCI Enduro World Cup, while Booker's consistent season culminated in seventh place overall in the elite men's category.
Kim finished on the podium after the seventh and final round of world cup on 60km of trails in the famous Portes du Soleil area of France.
A second on stage six would be his best result as he ended up in eighth, 27 seconds behind the winner.
Meanwhile Booker's fifth place finish saw him cement seventh overall as the Maydena-based rider finished the season with five top 10 finishes.
Launceston City Cycling Club are holding their free schools holiday program at the Silverdome on October 9 and 10.
The program runs from 11am to 4pm and is for any young riders wanting to have fun learning the skills of track riding.
