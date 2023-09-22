The Examiner
Launceston General Hospital dealing with gastroenteritis spread

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 22 2023 - 4:58pm
People with gastro-like symptoms have been told to seek treatment outside the hospital.
The Health Department has advised restricted visitation to two wards at the Launceston General Hospital due to gastroenteritis-like symptoms from a number of patients and staff.

