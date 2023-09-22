The Health Department has advised restricted visitation to two wards at the Launceston General Hospital due to gastroenteritis-like symptoms from a number of patients and staff.
As such, ward 4D and the Northern Cardiac Care Unit will be restricted to visitors until further notice.
The department in a statement on social media said an outbreak management team is meeting daily to manage the situation.
"We encourage visitors not to attend the hospital with active gastro symptoms and for 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped unless you require hospital care," it said.
The department recommended people who needed treatment for gastro to seek assistance from the Healthdirect helpline (1800 022 022) or visit an after-hours GP service or Medicare urgent care clinic.
An urgent care clinic can be found at the Launceston Medical Centre, operating from 2pm and 8pm daily.
For more information, visit www.health.tas.gov.au/rightcare.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.