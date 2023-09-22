If anyone in the Tasmanian State League is qualified enough to give grand final advice, it is Brad Cox-Goodyer.
North Launceston's coach will play in his ninth TSL decider on Saturday against Kingborough and his side has 13 big-dance debutants soaking in his wisdom.
"Just really enjoy the game, really enjoy the day, the build-up, that's probably been the big message this week [and to] enjoy what you're doing and don't overplay the game in your head because at the end of the day, it is just another game - you've got to do what you've done all year," he said.
"You never know when you're going to get the chance to have another crack at it."
Debuting in the first year of the revamped statewide competition, Cox-Goodyer is the league's games-record holder - stepping out for the 242nd time on Saturday.
Across the journey, he's won five premierships - one of three players alongside Taylor Whitford and Jack Avent to have played in the 2014, '15, '17, '18 and '19 victories.
While saying they are all unique, the story behind the 2015 triumph over Glenorchy at Bellerive Oval stands out to the 30-year-old.
"We obviously lost Daniel Roozendaal through suspension in the preliminary final, we lost Tom Bennett in the last minute of the preliminary final - he tore his Achillies - and we lost Jay Lockhart at the start of the finals series, so we went in as underdogs," he said.
"We were playing Glenorchy who had lost twice all year and were touching teams up and we lost our first final to Burnie ... so when you talk about adversity, that's a good story, that's probably the one [that sticks out]."
Across the five premiership victories, 54 Northern Bombers have achieved the ultimate glory.
With only six players remaining from the 2019 win, 16 new faces could add their name to the list - something Cox-Goodyer admitted he has thought about.
"I've got it in my head, that picture of these young guys celebrating and it just warms my heart," he said.
"Just the work they've put in and the buy-in they've given me and to my program that I've tried create is something pretty special so for them to get the ultimate reward is something I'm craving - probably more than winning one for myself.
"Having them experience the joy of winning would probably top it personally for me and watching their faces light up would be the cherry on top."
