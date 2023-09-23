The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Caleb Douglas James Andrews appeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on a raft of charges

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated September 23 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The St Helens man stole designer sunglasses, meat and alcohol. File picture
The St Helens man stole designer sunglasses, meat and alcohol. File picture

A man who stole items including thousands of dollars' worth of sunglasses from Myer, meat from a supermarket, and punched a phone box will have to wait to discover his fate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.