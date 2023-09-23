A man who stole items including thousands of dollars' worth of sunglasses from Myer, meat from a supermarket, and punched a phone box will have to wait to discover his fate.
Caleb Douglas James Andrews, 26, of St Helens pleaded guilty to numerous stealing charges and others including common assault and destroying property at the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 22.
Police prosecutor David Mathieson told the court Andrews was recorded on CCTV on January 9, 2023 and January 15, 2023 taking pairs of designer sunglasses from displays at Myer and leaving without paying.
Brands included Versace, Prada, Bulgari and Burberry.
Mr Mathieson said Andrews was also recorded at Dan Murphy's Launceston on Australia Day, walking out the store with a basket containing Joseph Perrier champagne, Penfolds Grandfather port and whiskey.
The court heard how after Andrews was arrested he told police he had sold the stolen goods to help pay for rent, as he had lost his job.
The value of sunglasses was estimated at $4421 and the value of alcohol was $989.
Andrews had also stolen $200 worth of meat from Baxter's IGA at Prospect, which had also been sold to pay rent and attempted to steal a trolley-load of items from Kmart Launceston to pay a vet bill.
Andrews also admitted to spitting in a woman's face at her Launceston home before throwing a glass jar of coffee at her car, denting it.
In a police interview after being arrested on drug-related offences in April, Andrews said he knew spitting was an assault and had done so because he was angry.
He also said he was using $80 to $250 worth of cannabis and $100 worth of ice a week.
Andrews was arrested again in July at St Helens after breaking a window on a Telstra phone booth.
Defence counsel for Andrews, James Oxley, said the offending constituted the second of two "very unfortunate, traumatic periods" for Andrews, who had a history of drug use.
The first period began when Andrews was a 15-year-old and his father died.
Mr Oxley said Andrews had gotten clean, but the breakdown of a nine-year relationship in January contributed to a new downward spiral, return to drug use and loss of employment.
"He lost his job because he became unreliable and inconsistent," he said.
"He realised what was happening and made the decision to move away from Launceston to St Helens."
Magistrate Evan Hughes said there was another common theme to some of the offences.
"There does seem to be a commonality - a loss of control," Mr Hughes said.
"He seems to have a lack of skill in controlling anger."
This was something the defence counsel had also identified and Mr Oxley said Andrews had started seeing a psychiatrist to help identify and come to terms with past trauma.
"He's keen to understand what is happening to him in those moments," he said.
Mr Oxley said Andrews had made full and frank admissions to police and was willing to cooperate with the administration of justice.
He asked for a community corrections order.
Mr Hughes adjourned sentencing until September 29, pending an assessment of Andrews' suitability for a community corrections order that would include community service hours.
