Matthew Leigh Coates remanded in custody to reappear in October

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
September 22 2023 - 4:14pm
Man denied bail after allegedly fleeing crash
A 35-year-old Bridport man was remanded in custody after appearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court in relation to a crash at Mount Direction on September 12.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

