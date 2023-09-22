Man denied bail after allegedly fleeing crash

A 35-year-old Bridport man was remanded in custody after appearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court in relation to a crash at Mount Direction on September 12.
Matthew Leigh Coates appeared on six counts of driving while disqualified, motor vehicle stealing, being a driver involved in a crash and failing to stop and a driver involved in a crash failing to comply with duties.
He also appeared on two counts of unlawful possession of property, possession of a stolen firearm (.22 rifle), possession of a firearm when not the holder of a licence and possession of a controlled drug and possession of a thing for administration of a controlled drug.
He is alleged to have driven on Wellington Street, Lindsay Street, and High Street in Launceston and Industry Road while disqualified.
Police will allege the man was driving a grey Ford Ranger when it collided with a red Toyota RAV4 at Mount Direction.
The four occupants of the Toyota received non-life-threatening injuries.
He was refused bail and will reappear on October 2 at 9.15 am.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam and hasn't already spoken to police.
Information can be provided to Launceston CIB on 131 444 or through Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au
