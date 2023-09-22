Schools and clubs from all over Australia and New Zealand are set to arrive on the Gold Coast's pristine beaches with the International Netball Festival about to get under way.
Newstead College will be the only Tasmanian school attending following a four-year hiatus, with 20 players across two teams flying to the Sunshine State on Tuesday.
With students from Deloraine, Scottsdale, Campbell Town and Cressy among the squad, Newstead Teal coach Caz Robinson said perhaps the greatest aspect to the experience is the variety of people coming along.
"We've got a range of levels from kids who've only ever played school netball to some of the best in the state and they're from so many different regions," she said.
"They're going to have a lovely time getting to know each other and play some netball."
Newstead Pink coach Felicity Smith added to Robinson's sentiment, outlining that while the girls would definitely be going there to win, the trip provides plenty more than that.
"It's just a valuable experience for them to go up and see different perspectives of netball and ways that people play," she said.
"It's also a chance to show sportsmanship, which is probably the key value that we want them to come away with, the sportsmanship and the lifelong friendship and experience that they get from traveling away in a group."
With year 12 Hannah Carr and year 11 Billie Williams named captains and year 11 Danielle Smith and year 12 Jenna Brozek named vice-captains, the leaders said they were excited to come together as a group.
"I'm excited for a different brand of netball because everyone says it's played differently everywhere, it's a whole different game," Smith said.
"I can't wait for the experiences that we'll have as a team and also hopefully having further friendships outside of school and using this as a way to develop," Brozek added.
"Getting to know everyone is what I'm looking forward to because we all come from different areas of the North and North-West and we don't see each other in school very often because we've all got different classes and different lines," Carr said.
The four-day event begins on Friday, September 29, before finishing on Monday, October 2.
