The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

AMWU protest calls for better pay and support for Metro mechanics

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 22 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Metro mechanics stop work action at the Metro depo in Launceston. Picture Craig George
Metro mechanics stop work action at the Metro depo in Launceston. Picture Craig George

Following an industrial strike in Hobart on Thursday, Launceston Metro heavy vehicle mechanics took a one-hour stop work meeting in their campaign to "fund, fix and save Metro."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.