Following an industrial strike in Hobart on Thursday, Launceston Metro heavy vehicle mechanics took a one-hour stop work meeting in their campaign to "fund, fix and save Metro."
The decision came when Metro Tasmania bus mechanics voted overwhelmingly for industrial action to highlight their concerns about pay rates, staff shortages and claims that the government is underfunding the state-owned company.
Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union (AMWU) state organiser Jacob Batt said public support had been immense as mechanics had gone public across the last number of weeks.
"In the past 18 months there has been a 60-per-cent turnover in workshops and one-third of positions remain vacant," Mr Batt said.
"Effectively, we need an industry rate of pay to ensure that we have a workforce."
Metro chief executive officer Katie Cooper recently said Metro was offering a significant boost to their pay, effective immediately and the majority of engineers would receive a 10.22 per cent increase.
"Unfortunately, the parties remain apart on a number of matters with the union seeking a 43-per-cent increase," Ms Cooper said.
Mr Batt said the offer from Metro was effectively a 30-per-cent pay cut.
"People can leave Metro in the private sector in Tasmania and earn at least 30-per-cent more... they already have left to get that money," Mr Batt said.
"There are people that have got offers now but have stayed, because they want to be part of this campaign to fund, fix and save Metro."
He said the public should be concerned that if the state government did not fund Metro, there simply wouldn't be a mechanical workforce.
"Buses won't be able to be repaired because there won't be the workers there to do the job; they will quit," Mr Batt said.
"It's really pivotal that the state government ensures that we have a functioning public transport network, and we are extremely concerned... for instance, just this week, we were running at only 30-per-cent capacity in the maintenance workforce."
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said cooler heads needed to prevail.
"Nobody is getting 43-per-cent pay rise, so what we want to see is good people working together for the success of the Tasmanian community," Mr Ferguson said.
"We're supporting Metro and will continue to do so, noting that its industrial arrangements are governed by federal Fair Work Act."
Mr Ferguson scorched any claims that Metro had been prepared for sale.
"I'm encouraging Metro and the union to sit down at the negotiating table to work through their differences, noting that a 43-per-cent pay rise is something that no other Tasmanian workers are getting," he said.
Tasmania Labor transport spokesperson Josh Willie said Minister Ferguson had taken a hands-off approach to the Tasmania's public transport provider.
"It's not okay for him to talk about labour market demands, but do nothing to meet those demands," Mr Willie said.
"We need to build Metro up; it's an essential public service that many Tasmanians rely upon."
