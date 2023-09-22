Another crash on Wellington Street, intersection blocked

UPDATE 1.40PM:
The road has now been cleared.
EARLIER:
Police are attending Wellington Street's second crash in five hours.
Tasmania Police reported a three-car crash on the corners of Wellington and Elizabeth streets about 2.05pm.
No serious injuries have been reported, however, the intersection is blocked.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared," a Tasmania Police statement read.
Earlier, Wellington Street was reduced to two lanes of traffic when a truck and car collided at the Canning Street intersection.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.