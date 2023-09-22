Will another premiership be added to a dynasty or a first-time premier be crowned?
That is the question ahead of the Tasmanian State League grand final between North Launceston and Kingborough on Saturday.
Ahead of the big dance, The Examiner has compiled a profile on each player taking part in the match.
Backs
Declen Chugg #19 - Having missed a chunk of the season through injury, Chugg has not skipped a beat since returning and is a member of the club's leadership group.
Connor Young #9 - The Bombers' major inclusion to the club, Young returned from Scottsdale and can be used at either end of the ground - as shown in their preliminary final win.
Fletcher Bennett #7 - Bennett is one of only five Bombers left from the 2019 premiership and was unlucky not to be selected in the team of the year.
Half-backs
Lockie Mitchell #6 - A member of the Bombers' defensive group, Mitchell's performances often fly under the radar but are rated internally.
Oscar Van Dam #8 - Coming into the side from the Tasmania Devils, Van Dam is a tall defender who will contest against Kingborough's big men.
Harry Bayles #4 - After being an emergency for the 2021 grand final, Bayles is now in the Bombers' leadership group and strong off half-back.
Midfielders
Heath Ollington #14 - Playing for the Devils and Allies as an over-ager, Ollington has put his name forward as a chance to be drafted, picked for the Victorian state combine.
Ben Simpson (captain) #2 - A young captain at just 22 years of age, Simpson finished second in the Alastair Lynch Medal after a strong season.
Nathan Pearce #3 - One of the side's two vice-captains, Pearce is both dangerous up forward and reliable in the midfield.
Half-forwards
William Manshanden #13 - A fast and dangerous wingman, Manshanden has the ability to go forward and provide genuine spark in key moments.
Jack Aherne #41 - Starting the season in defence, Aherne has turned into a strong key forward for the Bombers and will be looking to get on the board early.
Mitchell Nicholas #38 - Since debuting last season, Nicholas has been used all over the ground and brings impressive pace to the line-up.
Forwards
Harvey Griffiths #29 - One of the competition's biggest improvers this season, the former Blue finished fourth in the Hudson Medal with 34 well-celebrated goals.
Theo Ives #12 - Second ruck for the side, Ives held his own going solo against the Tigers earlier this season and has improved his game drastically.
Brandon Leary #5 - Leary can tear the match apart in the blink of an eye as an electric forward or flashy midfielder, while also being an impressive set-shot.
Followers
Alex Lee (captain) #30 - The competition's best tap ruck has added North Launceston and TSL life member to his list of accolades this season.
Jack Avent #15 - North Launceston's 'Mr Reliable', Avent has played in all five of the Bombers' TSL premierships and has gone from role player to out-and-out star.
Brad Cox-Goodyer #1 - After winning the Peter Hudson Medal this year, he has almost done it all in the TSL but is looking to add premiership coach to his list of achievements.
Interchange
Blade Sulzberger #21 - One of the few Bombers with grand final experience having played in the 2021 decider, the young gun will be a star for years to come.
Ethan Hubbard #25 - Another Bomber whose performances often fly under the radar, Hubbard has been impressive since spending almost a month in the development league.
Oscar Mansell #18 - Another dangerous small forward who is not afraid to celebrate his goals, Mansell is made for the big stage and looks to follow in his family's footsteps.
Connor Leeflang #16 - Often dealing with the opposition's biggest and best forward, Leeflang's development following a late start in football has been outstanding.
Backs
Lachlan Gadomski #31 - A long-time Tiger, Gadomski is a member of the side's resolute defence and is always up for a challenge.
Ben Donnelly #3 - Donnelly stood up in the key moments of the teams' round-19 battle and is a two-time team of the year member.
Will Clifford #7 - A product of last year's Tasmania Devils outfit, Clifford has played every game possible this season.
Half-backs
Elijah Reardon #6 - Arguably the competition's most exciting player, Reardon has had more midfield time this season and shown he can match it with the best.
Murray Bastick #19 - Another new face this season, the helmet-wearing Bastick came from Cygnet and has not skipped a beat.
Blake Mcculloch #14 - Defender McCulloch returned to the Tigers' line-up this year after doing his anterior cruciate ligament in round four of 2022.
Centre
James Webb #8 - Another former TSL player who joined the Tigers from a different club this season, Webb has added plenty to Trent Baumeler's side.
Lachlan Clifford (captain) #1 - A long-time member of the Tigers' line-up, Clifford has led from the front this season and was named skipper of the team of the year
Nicholas Baker #5 - Returning to the TSL after previously playing with Lauderdale, Baker suffered a serious finger injury but came back just in time for finals.
Half-forwards
George O'Neill #15 - Named on the half-forward flank, O'Neill can push up the ground and provide plenty of pressure as an extra midfielder.
Max Collidge #10 - Collidge has been a goal-kicking revelation for the Tigers, booting 34 goals after only kicking two last season.
William Campbell #4 - Missing most of last year through a devastating knee injury, Tigers stalwart 'Soup' has returned impressively this season.
Forwards
Tyler Carter #35 - One of the league's most consistent goal-kickers, Carter is another that poses a threat up forward and will need attention from North's defenders.
Marcus Gardner #14 - One of the Tigers' dangerous talls who provides a strong marking target up forward as well as a steady hand in the ruck.
James Zeitzen #11 - Zeitzen joined the Tigers from Cygnet at the start of the season and has slipped in seamlessly to their system.
Followers
Jack Tomkinson #21 - Rejoining the Tigers from Queensland at the start of last season, Tomkinson is a big-game player who can clunk marks and kick goals.
Kieran Lovell #9 - The former first-round AFL draft pick is one of the league's best midfielders and will need to be contained by the Bombers.
Eddie Cole #2 - One of the state's most-respected midfielders, Cole played for Tasmania in the representative match against Queensland earlier this year.
Interchange
Joey Brouwer #30 - Brouwer has come right through the Tigers' pathway, with the defender not missing many games since debuting last year.
Jake Williams #12 - The former Launceston resident has been impressive for the Tigers after moving down South several years ago.
Edward Golding #17 - After starting last season in the Tigers' development league, Golding has not looked back.
Ambrose Brereton #27 - The Tigers' young gun made his senior debut in round one and has not missed a game this season.
Pictures by Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler, Craig George, Rod Thompson, Neil Richardson and CMW Photography
