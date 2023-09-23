There's no doubt Launceston Triathlon Club's Katherine Mills has come a long way.
Having knocked off Ironman Cairns in June, Mills is now going to the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.
The 51-year-old will compete in the 50-55 age category on October 14.
In a change-up from previous years, it will be a women-only race this year as the men's championship was held in Nice, France recently.
It's an incredible story considering Mills had to bravely adjust to the challenges of open-water swimming when she took up the sport in 2017.
"It took me a very long time to be able to get through the swim leg," she said.
"As soon as I'd start swimming, I couldn't breathe, I would hyperventilate and would have to do breaststroke. I swam for a year before I even got in the open water.
"It probably took me 18 months to two years to actually get through a full triathlon swim without having to do breaststroke and hyperventilating and panicking."
She explained her initial reaction to the open water wasn't what she expected.
"I didn't have any idea I would be like that in the open water," she said.
"I suppose most of your life, the only time you get in the water is if you're on holidays, which is what I did.
"Then all of a sudden I decided to do triathlons. I could swim but I learnt to swim better and then got in the open water and it was nothing like the pool."
Mills is now preparing for a 3.86-kilometre swim in Hawaii.
She can see how far she's come and it's something she's proud of.
Following the swim, Mills will jump on her bike for 180.2kms before finishing with a marathon run.
Perhaps the most intriguing part of her training has been emulating the hot Hawaii conditions.
"I have my bike trainer set up in the bathroom so I ride under the heat lamp," she said.
"I've been doing half an hour in the sauna once a week and I'll bump that up for the next two weeks to five days.
"I've got a sauna suit so I've been running in that but it's very hard to recreate the heat because you get hot and sweaty but you don't actually build up that heat. I never feel overly hot."
Mills, who is coached by Tim Egge, elaborated on the sauna suit.
"It's basically a PVC (polyvinyl chloride) tracksuit, it's what the boxers use to lose weight," she said.
"So you wear it over your clothes and it just keeps all the heat inside when you're running. It's very uncomfortable."
Otherwise, she's been coasting along the Scottsdale bike loop.
"That's about a 140km ride with 2500 metres of elevation," she said.
The Riverside resident also runs about 50kms per week and has swim squad training.
Running is her strongest leg and she won the women's category of the Launceston marathon in 2019.
Considering the immense task the endurance event presents - particularly the conditions - Mills' goal is just to finish.
Mills spoke of what she overcame in Cairns where she came fourth in her age group. "The bike ride wasn't brilliant. I had foot cramp for probably 100km," she said.
"Once I come off the bike and started the run, I had some stuff in transition to fix foot cramp because I usually get that on the run.
"So once I took that, it took me about 10km to get that (cramp) under control."
Cairns was Mills' second Ironman as she made her debut at Port Macquarie last year.
She explained what had motivated her to take on ultra-distances.
"I just find I'm better at longer distances," she said. "Before I did Ironman, I'd done a couple of marathons. So I just have good endurance, I like going out there and going for long, slow runs.
"I don't train fast, I don't push myself too hard in training. So I think that builds a better endurance base and then when you go to do it, it's more comfortable."
