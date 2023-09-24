How pathways can help make your education dreams come true Advertising Feature

Pathways prove that the road to tertiary education doesn't have to be a direct route. Picture Shutterstock

Far from being just a catchcry in a Year 12 presentation or marketing campaign, pathways can be a godsend for graduating students.

According to 2022 OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) data on populations with tertiary education, 55.9 per cent of Australians aged 24 to 35 have undertaken tertiary studies.

With so many opting for further study after senior school, it makes sense to consider the pathways available.

"Finishing high school is a big deal, and I wish all students the very best as they head into exams," Minister for Education Jason Clare MP said, adding that "working out what to do next when you finish school is an important decision".

Perhaps you'd like to explore a particular industry without committing to multiple years of study and university fees? Undertaking a short course at a TAFE or training college could be a wise move to see if it's the right vocation for you.

Maybe you didn't get the ATAR you hoped or needed for your dream course. Your teachers were right when they stressed, "You are more than your ATAR".

Whether you're thinking about going to uni or TAFE, there are ... options. - Jason Clare MP

Sure, it might take longer to get there, but investigating the possibility of enrolling in a diploma (a higher qualification than a certificate and a pathway to an advanced diploma or bachelor's degree) can put you on the right track.

"Whether you're thinking about going to uni or TAFE, there are a lot of options out there," Minister Clare said. "Websites like Course Seeker can help students make decisions about the next steps."

Course Seeker aims to help students make informed decisions about future study options. Here, you can find and compare undergraduate courses in Australia, including course entry requirements, delivery mode and location, as well as important information about ATARs and prerequisites. Visit courseseeker.edu.au.

Commonwealth supported places

A Commonwealth supported place (CSP) is a subsidised higher education enrolment.

CSPs are available at all public universities and a small number of private higher education providers.

Most domestic undergraduate students studying at university are enrolled in a CSP.

The subsidy amount (known as the 'Commonwealth contribution amount') is not a loan, and students do not have to pay the subsidy amount back.

However, students are required to contribute towards their study, and they pay the remainder of the fees known as the 'student contribution amount'.

A HECS-HELP loan can be accessed to pay the student contribution for eligible students.