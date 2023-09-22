Tasmanian-based Bank of us has notched a record annual profit while growing its market share of home loans and adding nearly 4000 new customers.
The customer-owned bank has announced a $9.4 million underlying after tax profit for 2022-23, with total assets increasing by 14 per cent to $1.55 billion.
Above system home loan book growth and higher interest rates drove the profit, chief executive Paul Ranson said.
The bank said its share of the Tasmanian home loan market increased to 10 per cent.
Chair Helen Galloway said the economic cycle had put pressure on household budgets, but housing investment in the state remained strong.
She said the bank's results showed the effective delivery of its strategic priority of getting Tasmanians into homes.
The bank reported a record $400 million in loan approvals.
It said that drove 12 per cent growth ($138 million) in the home loan book to $1.26 billion.
Deposits increased by 15 per cent ($186 million) to $1.39 billion.
The bank added a record 3840 new customers.
It was chosen as the exclusive lender for the state government's MyHome shared equity program.
The bank said the program had proven to be market relevant, with 162 property purchases completed in its first year.
Higher interest rates and inflation have squeezed many households, adding further pain to a housing supply shortage and affordability crisis.
However, Ms Galloway said the bank had not had an increase in bad debts.
" ... nor has there been any forward-looking information that indicates an increase in bad debts is likely," she said.
"Provisions for expected credit losses, therefore, remain relatively low.
"The number of loans under temporary modifications has not materially increased as a result of economic conditions."
