Tasmanian Tigers opening batter Caleb Jewell has been tipped to replace the outgoing David Warner in the Australian line-up.
Ahead of Tasmania's one-day clash with Victoria on Monday, Tigers assistant coach Rob Cassell said following his prolific Australia-A performances, Jewell had put himself in the box seat for high honours.
"A lot of people are talking about David Warner, how long he's got to go in Test cricket, but we think we've got some really good opening batters in our squad," he said.
"Jewelly and Tim Ward as well, they're on the Australia-A radar. It was great to see Jewelly get a few hundreds in the pre-season for Australia-A and hopefully he can continue that for us.
"He's a super talent Jewelly, he's played quite a few matches already ... He's raring to go, he's in good form with the bat and I think he started the year really well last year and hopefully he can do the same again this year."
The Tigers are looking to improve on last year's Marsh Cup performance in which they lost five-consecutive matches to finish bottom of the table.
"You want to win every game, but we won our first two one-day matches with bonus points last year and didn't win another one for the rest of the year," Cassell said.
"We think we've got a really well-balanced squad with bat and ball and should be competing for silverware."
Alongside Ben McDermott, Tasmania lost experienced bowlers Jackson Bird and Peter Siddle, but Cassell said Billy Stanlake was ready to lift his load from an injury-plagued first season.
"He's built up really nicely. It was a careful year for him last year, but this year he's played quite a few matches up in Darwin in the off-season, he's played all our pre-season matches, so he's raring to go."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.