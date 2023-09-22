Tasmania JackJumpers have enjoyed an ideal pre-season in the lead up to their NBL season-opener against Perth Wildcats on Friday, September 29 in Perth.
The JackJumpers finished third in the NBL pre-season Blitz tournament on the Gold Coast with three wins from three games.
Last season's MVP Milton Doyle inspired a come-from-behind 86-82 triumph against Adelaide 36ers on Thursday night.
Trailing by 11 points at the half, the JackJumpers notched a 33-point third quarter and outscored the 36ers by 14 points.
"It was an interesting one, I kind of let them go and made them work it out," coach Scott Roth said.
"When you're down by 20 and they've got all the momentum, you need the guys on the floor to work through that. I'm not going to call a time-out and tell them what to do.
"To their credit, they did work through that adversity and got back to our systems."
Captain Clint Steindl and Fabijan Krslovic started for the first time in the pre-season tournament, lining up alongside Jack McVeigh, Doyle and Jordon Crawford.
Doyle dominated with 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.
McVeigh, who was accurate from beyond the three-point line, sunk 13 points while Majok Deng knocked down 11 points in his 12 minutes of court time.
Recruit Anthony Drmic contributed 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds against his former team.
The JackJumpers started the tournament with a 13-point victory against South East Melbourne Phoenix on Saturday and then registered a seven-point win over last year's grand finalists New Zealand Breakers.
The club was pleased with recruits Crawford and Marcus Lee in their first official outings in the NBL.
Crawford sank 18 points against the Breakers while Lee finished with 13.
