Launceston residents have the chance to explore the intricacies of an award-winning artist's body of work.
Melissa Smith has spent almost 30 years capturing the state's rugged landscapes through a variety of printing techniques with selected works forming the Tracing a Line exhibition.
Smith said after moving to Tasmania from the mainland, she found herself drawn to the island's remote areas.
"The landscape has been an inspiration for years in the history of art," she said.
"I've had the opportunity to be in landscapes like Deal Island in the middle of the Bass Strait or right down to the southwest to Melaleuca.
"I also have a connection with Lake Sorrell up at the Central Plateau.
"Shifting and moving in between those different remote landscapes, there is a real sense of serenity in those places. A quietness."
Smith draws on all aspects of nature to create her works, what she said were landscapes of different scales.
These range from the scrawling lines left on scribbly gum trees by moth larvae, to the patterns on the backs of Golden galaxias fish to the wheeling of swallows above Lake Sorrell.
Many of the works on display also have a blue hue.
The artist said this was an evolutionary step in her creative approach, something that had developed over the years along with a move to more organic, free-flowing lines.
"If you look at work from the early 2000s, you'd go 'what's with the red?', because it was all red, I think I had a little bit of a reputation as the "Red Artist" for a while," Smith said.
"That earlier work was very much - and I still have the same feelings - was about the passion for the landscape and the threats to our landscape as well.
"The blue, that really did come from reading Rebecca Solnit and I think getting out to the mountains and closer to the water."
Smith will share more about her art and her creative journey in an hour-long event at the Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park from 11.30am on Saturday, September 23.
Tracing a Line will remain on display until November 12.
