The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tasmanian landscapes displayed in intricate detail

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated September 23 2023 - 8:00am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston residents have the chance to explore the intricacies of an award-winning artist's body of work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.