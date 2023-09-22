Investigations into the cause of a gas leak at Invermay, which prompted evacuation warnings and traffic chaos in Launceston remain ongoing.
Residents were told to evacuate their homes in a 150-metre radius around 18 Rooms Avenue about 9.30am on Friday, September 22 and part of Invermay Road was closed, causing delays as traffic was diverted.
As of 11.15am that morning, the scene had been made safe, however, repairs to a ruptured natural gas pipeline were ongoing.
Senior station officer Anthony Goss said the exact cause of the incident was still under investigation, but initial indications suggested the pipe had been ruptured by excavation.
"There was some work being done on the site," he said.
"We're unsure of what that work was at the present time, that's still under further investigation.
"Crews did arrive and when they got to the scene, there was a ruptured gas line."
Mr Goss said it was a "fairly significant" pipe that had been damaged, but the exact quantity of gas released was unknown.
He said although the gas was unlikely to have caused any injury due to toxicity, the evacuation was warranted as there was a chance a stray spark or flame could have caused a fire.
"The risk to the public in relation to inhalation was extremely low," Mr Goss said.
"Our main concern was there might have been an ignition or combustion event.
"That's why we isolated the area, evacuated the area, managed traffic and removed all ignition sources."
