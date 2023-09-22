The cards are aimed at preventing people from gambling more than they can afford.

Any person who wants to gamble must register to obtain a card, and without a card, you cannot use poker machines.

The cards would be loaded up with funds and users must pre-set a loss limit of either $100 a day, $500 a month or $5000 a year.

If someone wanted to apply for a higher limit of more than $500 per day, or more than $500 per month, the user must show they can afford the losses without financial stress.

