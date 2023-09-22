The Examiner
Three derelict ships underwater in Launceston, authorities working on fix

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated September 23 2023 - 8:55am, first published 4:30am
Work is being done to fix the decades-long issue of derelict ships on Launceston's shoreline, Marine and Safety Tasmania has confirmed.

