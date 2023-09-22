Work is being done to fix the decades-long issue of derelict ships on Launceston's shoreline, Marine and Safety Tasmania has confirmed.
After decades rotting near Kings Wharf, at least three vessels are under the eyes of authorities.
This week The Examiner revealed the owner of Ponrabbel II would be required to "make the vessel seaworthy or remove it" after the historic dredge sunk earlier this month.
Several other derelict vessels are in the spotlight further up the river.
The Cape Bruny tug and the hull of another vessel, believed to be the Cape Forestier, are underwater.
The nearby Harry O'May ferry is in a state of disrepair.
In a statement, MAST said it was taking action.
"MAST and Tasmania Parks and Wildlife, as the lead agencies, are working together to resolve the issues of the Ponrabbel II, Cape Bruny and Harry O'May," acting chief executive Bill Batt said.
There have been several court cases in relation to derelict ships at Kings Wharf.
Authorities have typically not had the necessary power to remove vessels many have labelled "eyesores", however, that may soon change.
The state government is drafting new legislation to give bodies such as MAST and Parks and Wildlife greater authority to deal with abandoned or derelict vessels in Tasmanian waterways.
"The government is working across a number of agencies to develop a new regulatory model to improve the state's ability to intervene early and address the risks posed by derelict vessels," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said on Thursday.
