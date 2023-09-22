Big drug haul seized in Ravenswood raid

Tasmania Police have charged a man and a women with drug trafficking after finding a large quantity of methylamphetamine and cash in a Ravenwood residential property.
Police seized 40 grams of ice, which works out to be 400 street deals.
They also found quantities of cocaine and cannabis as well as about $66,000 in cash.
A 31-year-old Ravenwood man and a 29-year-old Ravenswoof woman will be proceeded against in court for trafficking a controlled substance and dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime.
Detective Acting Sergeant Nathan Wheldon said Tasmania Police would continue to target anyone involved in the distribution of illicit substances.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.