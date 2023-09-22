Big drug haul seized in Ravenswood raid

The Examiner
Cocaine, ice seized found by Tasmania Police in Ravenswood

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated September 22 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:57am
Tasmania Police have charged a man and a women with drug trafficking after finding a large quantity of methylamphetamine and cash in a Ravenwood residential property.

