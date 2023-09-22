The Examiner
Youth health campaign Live4Life seeks mental health first aid officers

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 23 2023 - 5:00am
Members of the Live4Life Break O'Day Partnership Group. Picture supplied
Residents living in Break O'Day have the chance to become a teen or youth mental health first aid officer, thanks to a program from award-winning youth mental health campaign Live4Life.

