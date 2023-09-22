Residents living in Break O'Day have the chance to become a teen or youth mental health first aid officer, thanks to a program from award-winning youth mental health campaign Live4Life.
It follows an announcement in April this year that Live4Life were rolling out their mental health program to the Break O'Day community.
The program is the only mental health education and youth suicide prevention model designed specifically for rural and regional communities.
Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House manager Gary Barnes said by training local people to become mental health first aid instructors, they were "building the capacity of the community."
"I would encourage everyone to think about what role they can play to improve youth mental health," he said.
"This might be one of those opportunities that suits your skills, knowledge and passion, and enables you to volunteer right here in your community through the delivery of this life-changing training in Break O'Day."
Once trained, instructors will deliver teen and youth mental health first aid across schools and communities in Break O'Day.
The teen mental health first aid course teaches secondary school students how to provide mental health first aid to their friends, while the youth mental health first aid course teaches adults how to assist teenagers who may be developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.
Community members with relevant skills and experience can submit an application by contacting Casey Musicka, Program Coordinator at Live4Life Break O'Day, at casey.musicka@fvnh.org.au.
Expressions of Interest will close on Monday, October 9.
