Letters to the editor | Mac Point money should be poured into passenger rail

By Letters to the Editor
September 24 2023 - 10:00am
A New South Wales rail motor. File picture
RAIL A VALUABLE ASSET

LIKE so many other ill-conceived vanity projects that have come and thankfully gone, such as the cable car, pulp mill and hopefully Mac Stadium, it'll be good to finally see the back of the North-East Rail Trail.

