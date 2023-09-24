LIKE so many other ill-conceived vanity projects that have come and thankfully gone, such as the cable car, pulp mill and hopefully Mac Stadium, it'll be good to finally see the back of the North-East Rail Trail.
Anyone with a logical unbiased mind knew from the outset that this was a doomed notion, but the real tragedy if it were to have gone ahead, would have been the loss of a $40 million public asset, namely the many kilometres of valuable mostly serviceable rail itself.
As the only state without passenger rail the loss of this refurbishable asset would have been a travesty.
What needs to happen now is for the state government to wake up to the fact that statewide passenger rail is vital if Tasmania is to catch up with the rest of the world in transportation infrastructure and service delivery.
Indeed, with increasing road congestion and concerns over the immovable road toll, many societal benefits will be realised if passenger rail were reintroduced.
The fact is thousands of kilometres of rail all across the state remains in place and in relatively good condition.
And if just the North-East rail was valued at $40 million what value lies in the remainder of the currently dormant lines? As they say, it's a no-brainer.
All Tasmanians would be best served with investment in re-establishing passenger rail for the cost of one largely unwanted stadium.
Passenger rail's time has come ... again.
I WOULD like to first say thanks to the Tasmanian Ambulance Service that took me from The Hub to the LGH on August 8.
I was not too good when I arrived and was seen to reasonably quickly, and by good staff. I had to wait a while but I think it was reasonable.
At the hospital, I was found an ED bed overnight and a bed in ward 5B the next morning with luck. Not bad with the amount of people they see. I gradually got worse over the next couple of days but as I said, good staff looking over me.
Tuesday and Wednesday were the worst but still well looked after by nice staff.
Home after six bad days but good help by all, from the kitchen staff to nurses and doctors.
Thank you all from me and my wife.
WE have a choice. To make a change to our constitution that will have minimal impact on those of us who are non-Indigenous.
In 1788 they had no choice.
Their way of life, their land, their future would be changed forever. An advisory voice is symbolic, not token.
An advisory voice is a pathway not a solution.
It's a small choice for us. This is not about race.
It really is about what is in our hearts.
IT DOESN'T surprise me to see the banking community coming out and saying more and more people are switching to the electronic system, but why?
Try booking into a motel, renting a car, going for a meal in the larger cities (where the majority of the population live), all of these refuse cash.
Motels say it's to cover them in case of damage or theft so they can charge you, rent-a-cars the same, eateries say it so the staff can't be terrorised by robbers and the excuses flow.
Bottom line is the businesses don't want the added work that goes with handling cash and the banks don't want to have to employ the staff.
But the majority of the population living close to ATMs doesn't help those who live elsewhere.
And one more point, many of the ATMs are privately owned and pay a franchise to the banks but to be profitable a normal charge is $2.50 per transaction.
Ripping off the public all because the banks want bigger profits!
THE Junction Arts Festival organisers, with funding from Hydro Tasmania, are providing "Haven", a quiet, low sensory space which encourages inclusivity by providing an area for those with sensory issues and those not so afflicted to mingle, unlabelled.
It is encouraging to know Hydro Tasmania has staff responsible for catering for diversity, equity and inclusion.
