The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shae-Lee Parker and Liam van Galen stole broken down BMW from rivals

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
September 22 2023 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae-Lee Parker. Picture:Facebook
Shae-Lee Parker. Picture:Facebook

A woman who masterminded an aggravated carjacking in broad daylight filmed her own crime, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.