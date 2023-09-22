A woman who masterminded an aggravated carjacking in broad daylight filmed her own crime, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Shae Lee Parker, 31, and Liam van Galen, 25, pleaded guilty to an aggravated carjacking at Bradys Lookout Reserve on the West Tamar on January, 27 2023.
Both pleaded guilty to assaulting Nadine Bryan at the same time.
The court heard that the attack on Ms Bryan and her friend Jason Robert Burns came after Ms Bryan used Parker's phone to transfer $6000 from Parker's account.
Crown prosecutor Simon Wilson said that Mr Burns was driving his mother's BMW 318L when it broke down at Bradys Lookout about 11.30am.
Parker and van Galen were in a Land Cruiser and had been told where Ms Bryan and Mr Burns were.
Dash cam footage from the vehicle showed the ute pull in beside the BMW and Parker yelled to Ms Bryan to get out of the car.
Mr Burns ran off into the bush with van Galen yelling after him "f--- you c----, I'll break your f---ing neck, boy."
Parker struck Ms Bryan to the upper body and attempted to prise her out of the car using her leg for leverage.
"Get out before you get it worse," Parker yelled.
She punched Ms Bryan to the face twice saying "see how you like it slut, not so tough now."
van Galen helped Parker take the mobile phone from Ms Bryan.
Parker managed to get the car started and it was eventually sold for $250 at a wreckers in Mowbray.
The court did not hear whether the car was returned to the owner.
Ms Wilson said the incident was captured on the Land Cruiser's dash cam. The footage was sent to the owner of the vehicle.
The pair were arrested on April 18.
In an interview, Parker told police that two days prior to the carjacking, Mr Burns had turned up at her place with a firearm and pointed it in her face.
She said Ms Bryan had previously stolen $6000 from her.
She said went to Bradys Lookout with the intention of flogging Ms Bryan and the car theft was spur of the moment thing.
She said she took the footage so Ms Bryan could not say she was bashed by a gang.
In his interview, van Galen said he was there to get the sim card and had not assaulted Ms Bryan but grabbed for the phone.
Ms Wilson said Parker had a prior conviction for stealing with force and numerous driving and dishonesty offences.
She said van Galen had prior offences for drug, firearm, dishonesty and driving matters.
Defence lawyer Mark Doyle said Parker was a drug addict who experienced something akin to a blackout when enraged.
'She suffers from an inability to control her emotions particularly when she feels she's been wronged," Mr Doyle said.
He said the money Parker lost was compensation received under a redress scheme.
"The taking of the money was upsetting and triggering," he said.
Parker pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court in June when she was also sentenced to seven months jail on a vast array of other charges.
He sought that she be assessed for a drug treatment order whereby she could avoid further jail if she complied with the terms of the order.
Ms Wilson said that Parker would be ineligible for a DTO if had inflicted actual bodily that was not minor harm.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said the offences were out of character for van Galen who is due for sentence in the Launceston Magistrates Court on other charges next week.
He said van Galen's motivation for getting involved was of the debt issue and the transfer of Parker's money.
Mr Tucker said van Galen's role was somewhat limited.
"He was there as a support person," Mr Tucker said.
"The dashcam footage shows how unsophisticated it was."
The charges against two further co-accused have yet to be finalised.
Justice Robert Pearce remanded both in custody for sentence on September 29.
