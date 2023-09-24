Many consider him the best Tasmanian footballer never to play on the mainland.
Darrel Baldock labelled him the only player he'd hop in his car to watch play.
Others still call him remarkable, humble and scrupulously fair.
Geoff Long, one of Tasmania's best centre-half forwards, has died aged 93.
Mr Long died on the Gold Coast on Monday - two days after fellow 1956 All-Australian Ron Barassi - following a short illness.
He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 72 years, three daughters and a grandson, and leaves behind a glittering football record.
Long's 229-game career with City-South took in six premierships, three state flags, and an additional 29 NTFA rep team appearances.
He represented Tasmania on 16 occasions, winning the Lefroy Medal in 1955, and famously was named in the 1956 All-Australian team.
"That was an unbelievable thing to do, for a Tasmanian player to be selected in a key position in the All-Australian team - unheard of in those times," said Michael Holmes, son of Long's best friend and former City-South teammate Geoff Holmes.
"He had a ton of offers to go to Melbourne.
"He was reluctant to leave ... he loved his hometown of Launceston and chose to stay loyal to City-South."
With thinning hair and no more than six foot tall, Long was an unlikely centre half-forward. But he was strong for his size, agile, and boasted the rare skill of kicking equally well off either foot.
Those who underestimated him - including a North Melbourne centre half-back who lined up for Victoria's railway side during a 1950s carnival in Launceston - quickly discovered their mistake.
"When he ran out and got up to [Geoff] he said 'where did you leave your wheelchair old man'?" former Redlegs teammate Mike O'Keefe said.
"And of course Geoff Long was about 25 and at the top of his level.
"He soon found out whether he was an old man in a wheelchair or not when he sat on his shoulders about three times in a row and kicked goals from about 60 metres out. He had to change his tune."
Born in 1929, Long was brought up in Symmons Plains.
His parents worked on the Youl farm as the cook and general hand.
"They were some of Dad's happiest days, he told me that very recently," daughter Jenny McKeown said.
The family later moved to Launceston and he attended Glen Dhu Primary School and Launceston Technical School.
He first met Dorothy, a netballer, at Glen Dhu, and they reconnected when he joined City-South.
She came to watch him play and patted him on the back as he came onto the ground.
"She says 'the day he asked me out I thought I was the luckiest girl in the world'," Mrs McKeown said.
Long worked as a clerk for the railway, a bursar at Riverside High School and Launceston College, and also served in a variety of administrative roles in football.
He moved to Queensland in 1995, and enjoyed playing two or three rounds of golf a week into his late 80s.
He loved his family - Dorothy, Denise, Jenny and Peter, and Andrea - and had a special relationship with his grandson Archie.
"He taught me a lot of strength and compassion," Mrs McKeown said.
"He was a really good man, he loved his family and would do anything for them."
In 2005 he became a Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame legend.
"He's probably one of the best two or three," Mr O'Keefe said.
"He'd rank with Darrel Baldock and also Royce Hart. There wouldn't be too many that played like Geoff."
