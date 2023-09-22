The organiser of Tasmania's biggest winter event has delivered a body blow to the tourism sector, saying most of the event's activities will not take place in 2024.
Dark Mofo creative director Chris Twite said organisers had hit the 'pause' button on the event amid concerns about "changing conditions and rising costs".
"While this was a tough decision, it ensures we move forward in a viable manner," Mr Twite said.
He said pausing most of the festival's events next year would allow it to be reshaped to a "more sustainable model for a full return in 2025".
"Despite achieving record attendances and box office results this year, it is essential for organisers to take stock of changing conditions and rising costs, in order to reset the festival for the future," his statement read.
Dark Mofo, which is held in Hobart in June, last year saw sold 72,000 tickets generating over $3 million in value.
"The fallow year will enable us to secure the future of Dark Mofo and its return at full force in 2025," Mr Twite said.
But he confirmed the state government had agreed to provide support to allow two important festival events to go ahead in 2024 - the Winter Feast and the Nude Solstice Swim.
"We are thankful for the support and assistance that the State Government has shown in response to our need to reshape for the future," Mr Twite said.
Premier and Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Jeremy Rockliff, said the government would continue to work closely with even organisers when the full event returns in 2025.
"[Dark Mofo founder David Walsh] contributes so much to Tasmania, and we will continue our partnership with him and his team to deliver Dark Mofo into the future," Mr Rockliff said.
Sarah Clark, chief executive officer of Tourism Tasmania, said in response to the pause in programming for Dark Mofo, her agency would boost investment in its own off-season tourism program.
"There is also an additional $1.8 million provided to Business Events Tasmania over three years to attract more business events and conferences, with an immediate focus on winter 2024," according to her statement.
