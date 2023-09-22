Work is commencing to connect the Inveresk pedestrian and cycle bridge across Boland Street, as part of the University of Tasmania's third major building at the new campus.
Led by local construction firm Fairbrother, the work will involve connecting the new building to sewer and stormwater infrastructure in Boland Street and installing steel spans for the bridge to continue across the road.
University pro vice-chancellor Dom Geraghty said it was exciting to see the final stage of work getting underway.
"On big projects like this, we do everything we can to minimise the impact on the community during construction," Mr Geraghty said.
In 2024, the final building dubbed "The Shed" will complete the University's transition of students and staff to Inveresk.
With its main entrance off Cimitiere Street, opposite City Park, The Shed was named to acknowledge the railway sheds which once occupied the site.
It will be the home for face-to-face learning for sciences, nursing, health and medicine and research in the North.
Between September 29 and December 15, a series of partial and full road closures will be required to carry out the groundworks, affecting traffic along Boland Street primarily between Willis and Lawrence Streets, and up to Tamar Street.
Mr Geraghty said the works would cause road detours to allow for construction.
"We worked with the City of Launceston to get an approved traffic plan in place," he said.
"There is no getting around it - this will be an inconvenience for some in the community and we are incredibly grateful for everyone's patience and understanding.
"The end result will be fantastic for the city, creating a new, safe link across the river into Inveresk."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.