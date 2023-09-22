A learner driver who was at the wheel during a 2021 horror road crash that resulted in the deaths of two family members has been reportedly driving while disqualified since the crash, according to a coronial report released on Friday.
Judith Riley and her son, Donald Riley, died in 2021 on the West Tamar, when the Ford Falcon driven by their niece, Brittany Wright, crossed to the opposite side of the road, bounced off the barrier and then collided with an oncoming vehicle.
In an inquest report released on September 22, Coroner Robert Webster attributed their deaths to Ms Wright's inexperience as a driver and the wet weather conditions on the day of the accident.
He also said the worn state of the vehicle's front two tyres may also have contributed to the loss of control that Ms Wright experienced.
"The mechanical inspection revealed that the Ford Falcon had insufficient tread depth on its front tyres," Mr Webster said.
"This would have increased the likelihood of the vehicle hydroplaning.
"I agree that it may have been a contributing factor to the initial loss of control by Wright."
The collision occurred near Lanena on the West Tamar Highway in the afternoon of August 20, 2021, with Ms Wright, a learner driver with about 80 hours of experience, at the wheel.
Ms Wright has suffered from nightmares about the crash since the incident two years ago, the report claimed.
But Mr Webster said he was alarmed at Ms Wright's behaviour and suspected behaviour since the crash.
"I note with some concern less than two months after this motor accident, Ms Wright was intercepted on her learner's licence driving while unaccompanied," Mr Webster wrote.
Police disqualified her from driving for three months as a result.
Mr Webster said reports suggested that Ms Wright has continued to drive while disqualified.
"My office has received information Ms Wright has continued to drive without a licence and she has driven an unregistered vehicle," he said.
"I do not know whether or not this is correct.
"If it is, Ms Wright would be foolish to continue to behave in this way because she would be putting herself and other road users at risk.
"If apprehended for driving in this manner then clearly a prosecution should follow."
Mr Webster also found that Ms Wright had not been speeding or distracted by a text message she had received on her phone a minute before the crash.
An investigator said it was likely that Ms Wright accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal after hitting the barrier, causing the car to slide along the road at a 45-degree angle and collide with an oncoming Toyota.
This report also revealed there have been three loss of control crashes near the site of crash in the five years prior to August 2021.
"The reported pattern of loss of control crashes occurring in wet conditions can indicate an issue with the skid resistance of the road surface," Mr Webster said.
"A visual assessment of the road service where the Ford lost control indicates some polishing of the seal.
"Accordingly that section of road was identified as a candidate for resealing."
