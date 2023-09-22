Traffic is flowing normally along Wellington Street after a crash between a truck and a car.
Police and fire services attended the scene from about 9.20am Friday, where a silver Suzuki Baleno collided with a large transport truck.
The truck was carrying a dark-coloured Toyota Land Cruiser.
READ MORE: Urgent gas leak warning at Invermay
Witnesses said they had heard a screeching sound and saw the truck pushing the side-facing Suzuki up the road.
Police blocked two of Wellington Street's three lanes while the scene was cleared.
Normal traffic flow resumed about 9.50pm when the Suzuki was rolled off the road and the truck drove away.
The Suzuki had some damage to the driver's side doors.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.