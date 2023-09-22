The driver of a Suzuki Bareno has escaped without serious injury following a crash that saw a truck push her vehicle several hundred metres up Wellington Street.
Police and fire services attended the scene from about 9.10am Friday, where the silver Baleno collided with a large transport truck.
The truck was carrying a dark-coloured Toyota Land Cruiser.
Witnesses said they had heard a screeching sound and saw the truck pushing the side-facing Suzuki up the road.
The two vehicles eventually stopped outside the Sugar and Spice takeaway near Frankland Street, about two blocks from where they first collided.
"Initial investigations indicate that a silver Suzuki car and a blue flat tray truck collided near the intersection of Canning Street," a police spokeswoman said.
"The female driver of the Suzuki was transported to the Launceston General Hospital for observation.
"A police investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the crash."
Police blocked two of Wellington Street's three lanes while the scene was cleared.
Normal traffic flow resumed about 9.50am when the Suzuki was rolled off the road and the truck drove away.
The Suzuki had some damage to the driver's side doors.
