The Tasmania Fire Service has issued urgent advice to residents of Invermay to evacuate.
All those within 150 metres of 18 Rooms Avenue are asked to leave immediately due to a gas leak at the address.
The leak was reported shortly before 9.20am on September 22, with residents receiving the evacuation advice via text about 9.34am.
Invermay Road, between Forster Street and Main Street is closed as emergency services respond, and motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.
Tas Gas are also at the scene.
More to come.
