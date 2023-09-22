Man tells police he changed mind about shooting his brother

An Underwood man accused of intentionally shooting his brother gave police two different versions of what happened on the night of the incident, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Rowan Leigh Hume, 44, has pleaded not guilty to committing an unlawful act intended to cause grievous bodily harm to Aaron John Hume on February 15, 2020.
The jury has heard that Aaron Hume went to Rowan Hume's home after hearing of verbal confrontations in the household.
In a first interview on February 16, 2020, Mr Hume said that his brother had come to the front door of his home and said "you and me, outside."
"He reached under the BMW [a car parked outside the house] pulled out a rifle and I jumped at him and we wrestled and it went off...it was not that I shot him," he said.
He said it he thought it was a .22, maybe a magnum.
Mr Hume said the brothers wrestled on the ground and the rifle bumped against the car and went off.
The jury has heard that Aaron Hume was shot in the right arm, fracturing a bone and causing damage to the radial artery.
"What you have told us is inconsistent with statements police have taken," detective senior constable Troy Smith said.
"I put it to you that you were the one with the firearm?" he said.
"No, not at all," Mr Hume said.
Shortly after the first interview, Mr Hume told police he wanted to be interviewed again.
He said that Aaron came to the door and he told him to piss off.
He said he went upstairs and grabbed a rifle from the top bedroom and came back down.
He poked his brother in the chest with the rifle two or three times and because there was no safety catch it discharged, he said.
The rifle, which had been in his possession for about a month, had been given to him by someone he didn't know.
Constable Smith asked Mr Hume whether the rifle was loaded.
"No," Mr Hume said.
"How did it get loaded?" Constable Smith asked.
"I put a bullet in it," Mr Hume said.
"What was your intention when you put the bullet in in the firearm?" Constable Smith said.
"I lied, I didn't actually put it in there," Mr Hume said.
He then said there was a bullet in the firearm and it was cocked ready to go.
Mr Hume told police the rifle was a lever action and had a scope.
"I accidentally shot him, I hate it," Mr Hume said.
He told police in the interview that he disposed of the rifle along Prossers Rd towards Nunamara.
It was not found in a subsequent search.
"I'm an absolute idiot for doing it, an absolute idiot for buying it, for getting it given to me," he said.
"I cannot express how damn sorry I am, it is going to affect my life."
Mr Hume said he thought his brother was hit in the stomach, but did not think he was going to die because he ran off up the driveway screaming "I've been shot."
He told police that he hid in the bush behind his house until the next morning.
"What was the purpose of hiding in the bush?" Constable Smith asked.
"I didn't want to go to jail," Mr Hume said.
Mr Hume shed tears as he told police he was an absolute fool for keeping a loaded firearm in the house.
He said he had not called emergency services because he was frantic.
LGH emergency supervisor Lucy Reed told defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins that hospital notes recorded that Aaron Hume was under the influence of amphetamine and alcohol on the evening.
The trial continues on Monday.
