The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Tasmanians in Talent League: Ryley Sanders chasing back-to-back flags

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
September 22 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Talented Tassie footy product Ryley Sanders will be aiming to win his second Talent League premiership in a row when the Sandringham Dragons take on Eastern Ranges at IKON Park in Melbourne on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
New Tigers coach Yze sets sights on top-four finish
New coach Adem Yze, here with his family, is plotting Richmond's return to the AFL's top table. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington, Roger Vaughan and Oliver Caffrey
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.