Talented Tassie footy product Ryley Sanders will be aiming to win his second Talent League premiership in a row when the Sandringham Dragons take on Eastern Ranges at IKON Park in Melbourne on Sunday.
The 18-year-old was part of the Dragons' 43-point flag triumph against Dandenong Stingrays in 2022.
He'll go into the match with form after collecting 27 disposals and kicking one goal in last weekend's preliminary final win against Geelong.
A premiership medal would top-off a great season for Sanders who won the Larke Medal as the best player of the national championships. He was also named captain of the under 18 All-Australian team.
It comes in the same week Sanders was added to North Melbourne's Next Generation Academy list, as approved by the AFL.
The AFL website's Callum Twomey has reported the move is not linked to whether the Roos will get any priority access to him in the early stages of the draft.
Twomey noted it had come after a long process, with Sanders, who has an Indigenous background, being approved due to being from North's Tasmanian zone.
Sanders will also likely be keeping an eye on his home club North Launceston who are playing in the TSL seniors and development league grand finals on Saturday at North Hobart Oval.
As The Examiner has highlighted in the past, he has strong heritage at the Bombers, with his dad Adam a North premiership player and life member.
Sanders made his senior debut for the Bombers as a 15-year-old and most-recently played for the Bombers in the 2021 grand final.
He moved to Melbourne last year and boards at Melbourne Grammar.
The former St Patrick's College student also played with the Tasmania Devils in recent years.
The Talent League grand final starts at 11.15am.
Sanders and Launceston Blues' Colby McKercher have been touted as top-10 picks for the national draft on November 20-21.
The well-respected 'Twomey's Phantom Form Guide' September rankings on the AFL website has McKercher rated at number four and Sanders at seven.
Also playing with the Tasmania Devils, McKercher tied for the Talent League's Morrish Medal earlier this week and he told The Examiner how he was dealing with the heavy draft attention.
"I'm just trying to keep my head down and work hard," he said.
"(Devils teammate James Leake) Leaky and I are working really hard in the gym and on the field and I've great support all around me with my coaching staff.
"Even though the season is done we're just looking to what's ahead.
"At the moment, that's just working real hard and that keeps me away from thinking about stuff that's online and whatever."
McKercher is working towards the AFL draft combine in Melbourne from October 6-8.
"I'm just pretty much training for that with a few of our coaches. So it's pretty chill but at the same time working hard," he said.
McKercher had high praise for his Devils teammates after tying for the Morrish Medal.
"I guess the role I have within the team sets me up to get a lot of the ball and make a lot of offensive plays for our team which I'm quite lucky to do," he said.
"A lot of my teammates do a lot of the hard work in the background and they don't quite get as much recognition but they're really good defensively, which probably doesn't get as much spotlight as what the offence stuff does.
"I'm forever grateful for those kind of guys and also my coaches as well for just allowing me to go out there and play my game and try help as best I can to get a win for the team."
Launceston Blues' Leake was rated number 16 in the latest phantom form guide and has been invited to national combine along with fellow Devils Jack Callinan (Clarence) and Arie Schoenmaker (Launceston).
Sanders has also been selected for the national combine while North Launceston's Heath Ollington and Wynyard's Geordie Payne have been invited to Victoria's state combine.
